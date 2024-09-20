Chargers News: Justin Herbert Reveals Significant Injury, Playing Status in Question
The biggest story surrounding the Los Angeles Chargers is quarterback Justin Herbert whose health is in question after suffering an ankle injury in week two against the Carolina Panthers. The Chargers are set to travel to Pittsburgh for a Sunday afternoon showdown with the Steelers who also look to remain undefeated after week three.
It was reported on Friday that Herbert's status for Sunday is undetermined after he confirmed that he is suffering from a high ankle sprain. Fans should be concerned about Sunday after Herbert told reporters that his ankle has not felt great this week but it is getting better.
Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh talked in length about their matchup against the Steelers and how this could be a real test for his squad.
"We're actually playing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Onto Pittsburgh, let's find out what we're made of. Playoff team. Opener against playoff opponents, this week."
"I played against them as player," Harbaugh added. "There's an aura there. Just....everybody I've ever met from Pittsburgh. There's nobody on the planet I have more respect for than Ben Herbert, and he's from Pittsburgh. I know the kind of football people that come out of the 'Burgh.' It's real. It's genuine. It's unique. Just nothing but respect for it."
If Harbaugh wants to add another W to their win column they will need their franchise quarterback to be available. There are rumblings around the Chargers' building that Herbert will try his best to be ready for Sunday, however, it is clear that this injury is going linger for a bit as the Los Angeles signal-caller tries to get healthy as soon as possible.
During an interview with reporters on Wednesday coach Harbaugh seemed under the impression that Herbert will play on Sunday as he was asked a number of questions regarding his quarterback.
"Crystal ball? I expect him to [play] -- he's getting better every day," Harbaugh said when asked if there was a possibility Herbert might not play in Pittsburgh. "Last night, we had a meeting with him and he's feeling much better and good today."
Harbaugh did mention that if Herbert is a scratch for Sunday then backup Easton Stick will get the nod as the starter over Taylor Heinicke who they acquired from the Falcons.
"Right now it's Easton," he said. "But we are going to be way over the legal limit of 'what ifs' if this or if that."
More News: Chargers News: Bolts Could be Without Offensive Star due to Latest Injury Report Update