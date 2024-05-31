Chargers News: LA Players Weigh in on Kickoff Rule Change
The NFL drastically changed their kickoff rules this offseason, and the Los Angeles Chargers are getting accustomed to the new rules during OTAs.
Under the new kickoff rules, kickers will still kick off the ball from their own 35-yard line, but now all the other players will line up on the opposing team's 40-yard line, much closer to where the kick is fielded. The majority of the return team will line up five yards across from the opposing team. No players on the kicking team can move until the ball hits the ground or is caught by the return team. Another key rule is returners are no longer allowed to fair catch a kickoff.
These rules are intended to increase the amount of kickoff returns while looking out for player safety. After the previous rules primarily incentivized player safety while offering little reward for returning a kick, the NFL saw the fewest kickoff returns in 2023. The new rules will ideally increase special teams' play.
"It's crazy," Tuli Tuipulotu said, via Chargers.com's Eric Smith. "I think it's really fast. I think my very first rep on kick off, I ran straight, and [Derius Davis] was already past me," Tuipulotu added with a laugh. "I was like, 'Damn, I didn't even get a chance to make a move yet'. We're going to have to adjust."
The rule is derived from the XFL. While it's not exactly the same as how the XFL does kickoffs, it follows a similar model. To adapt, the Chargers have watched film from the NFL's kickoffs.
"[Special teams coach Ryan Fick], they've done a really good job of bringing great clips of the XFL that they had last year and kind of do it a little bit different," linebacker Troy Dye said, via Smith. "But it's still a bit different from the XFL in when you can leave and when the ball touches the ground and things of that nature."
Still, Dye is keeping his expectations realistic for how kickoffs go once the season begins, noting that it will take time to adjust.
"I think the first couple of weeks there's going to be some explosive plays and probably some turnovers," Dye said. "You never know what's going to happen, but once guys get used to their drops and how to take on that quick, five-yard or 10-yard span it's going to get really fast and pretty physical.
