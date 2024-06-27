Chargers News: LA Might Be Getting Too Much Hype Entering Season
The Los Angeles Chargers enter 2024 looking to prove many people wrong. With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, Los Angeles has a new buzz about them that we haven't seen in a long time.
They bring back star quarterback Justin Herbert and most of the key players on defense. However, it seems that the Bolts may be getting a little too much hype entering the year.
Mike Jones of The Athletic labeled the Bolts as one of the most overrated teams in the league entering the 2024 season. Part of his reasoning included that Harbaugh hasn't coached in 10 years.
"Jim Harbaugh should be good for Justin Herbert and the Chargers in the long run; he was regarded as the top coach on the market this past winter. But an overnight turnaround might be far-fetched, particularly since Harbaugh hasn’t coached in the NFL in 10 years. Also, while the Chargers made an effort to bolster their defense, Herbert will be missing a number of go-to offensive players after the departures of Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler."
While Harbaugh has been away from the NFL for years, he has still been around the game. He had a successful career as the head coach at Michigan, winning a title last season.
This should help him continue his ways in the NFL and he has seemingly been keeping an eye on the league ever since leaving. Harbaugh had been in rumors to return to the NFL for years but finally decided to make the jump this offseason.
While the Chargers may not be one of the best teams in the AFC, Los Angeles should be much more competitive this year. In year one of the Harbaugh era, fans can hope that the team builds for the future and shows some real promise along the way.
More Chargers: Breaking Down Chargers Training Camp: Dates, Pads, and More