Chargers News: Latest Justin Herbert Update Could Mean Good News For Week 1
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his thoughts on Justin Herbert being out of a walking boot on Friday.
"It felt like progress," Harbaugh said with a smile.
The Chargers quarterback suffered a plantar fascia injury in his right foot which put him in a walking boot for two weeks.
Herbert is set to come back by Week 1 of the regular season. Harbaugh confirmed the quarterback's timetable on Friday morning.
"On track, that's really the only medical things that I've been updated on regarding Justin," he said.
Although Herbert's timetable to return to the Chargers offense is on track, there is still speculation on when the Oregon product will return to practice.
When asked about an update on Herbert returning to practice Harbaugh stated: "No, I haven't received that."
The sooner Herbert returns, the better for Los Angeles. The group is essentially lost sheep without him.
In the Chargers' first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, the offense had a disastrous first half. The unit recorded just 15 yards through 13 plays. Miscues plagued the scheme and it appeared as though every quarterback that got reps struggled to connect with various players on the field. the offense ended the performance with just 198 total yards.
Although backup quarterback Luis Perez had the best outing of three quarterbacks who did participate in Saturday's preseason matchup, Easton Stick will get the start on Saturday against city rivals, the Los Angeles Rams.
Harbaugh shared that Stick had solid practices this past week, which may have propelled him to the starting spot.
"I thought we saw some real improvements just in the timing of the passing game and protection as well," Harbaugh said of the backup quarterback. "We're working on things in the running game, that same kind of timing. I thought Easton in particular had a good week."
Stick also started the preseason opener. He finished the game with 5 of 123 completions, scored no touchdowns, and threw an interception.
Herbert's progress is encouraging for Chargers fans especially. Fans are desperate to kickstart a new era in Los Angeles and Herbert has proved time and time again that he the right man for the job.
Although Herbert is the right man for the job, he isn't Superman so injuries still take a toll on the quarterback. A plantar fascia injury is concerning because it may have lasting negative effects into the regular season. However, it wouldn't be the first time Herbert played through an injury.