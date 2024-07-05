Chargers News: Lineman Talks First Impressions of O-Line Coach Mike Devlin
The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to put more of an emphasis on the running game this season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh loves to build a strong offensive line to allow the running game to thrive.
The Bolts built out the roster to be in the mold of what Harbaugh likes to do, giving them more chances to thrive this season. The running game will be a big part of what the team does and they have the pieces in place to find success.
Chargers center Bradley Bozeman spoke about his first impression of offensive line coach Mike Devlin. He spoke about the X's and O's of the system, giving him praise throughout.
"He's just matter of fact. He played the game and he gets it. It's not all just paper tigers on a chalkboard and just X's and O's … it's actual football. You go out and put it on the field and I love his mindset for how we're going to do things and how he sees things. I loved his style when he coached me at the Senior Bowl and have always remembered that. Excited to work with him again."
Working in this system should help Bozeman, especially due to his familiarity with the coaching staff. He worked with offensive coordinator Greg Roman while with the Baltimore Ravens so it should ease any transition that could cause issues.
The Bolts are looking to be more competitive this coming season and they have the tools to make it happen. With Harbaugh in the mix, Los Angeles could be a surprise team heading into the year.
