Chargers News: New Depth Chart Prediction Reveals Surprising Starting WRs
The Los Angeles Chargers head into the 2024 season with a big question at the wide receiver position. The team opted not to use their No. 5 overall pick on a dynamic playmaker, instead using it to draft Joe Alt.
Protection for quarterback Justin Herbert is paramount, but the team might now have a diminished pass-catching room considering both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are suiting up for new teams in 2024.
The hope was that rookie Quentin Johnston would make more of an impact, but his poor rookie season left a lot to be desired. That's not to say that Johnston cannot emerge as a bigger threat in 2024, but he might not be given a big chance to do so as a starter.
Longtime Chargers beat writer Daniel Popper indicated who the starting three wide receivers would be in a new look at the upcoming training camp battles, and he places Johnston on the outside looking in in terms of being a starter.
"The wide receivers depth chart will start to come into clearer focus during training camp. To start, I think the three receivers in 11 personnel packages will be Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey, and DJ Chark. Those three have a logical synergy in terms of skills. McConkey was mostly playing in the slot during the spring. Palmer can play inside and outside. Chark fits as a true X, with his size, speed, and contested-catch ability," Popper stated.
Interestingly, he pegs Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey, and DJ Chark as the three starting WRs, which makes sense. Palmer will serve as the deep-ball threat, McConkey has the speed to be the yards after catch playmaker, and Chark can mix up a middle-of-the-field or deep-threat variety as well.
Johnston is not on the list as a starter, which is not that shocking.
"Second, what kind of role does Quentin Johnston carve out? His route running was very poor as a rookie. Was he able to improve in that area in his first full offseason as a pro? What kind of impact will new receivers coach Sanjay Lal have on Johnston’s development? Will the new offensive scheme more consistently get Johnston in positions to be successful?" Popper added.
Johnston showcased high-level YAC and tackle-breaking ability at TCU, but that has not yet fully developed at the NFL level. Again, he was a rookie in 2023, so there is plenty of growth for the upcoming second-year receiver. Still, should McConkey emerge as a dangerous weapon, he would immediately take a starting spot away from Johnston.