Chargers News: Projecting DL's 2024 Rotation
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season looking to make a splash following a poor 2023 year. The team finished with a record of 5-12, missing the postseason despite them entering the year with high expectations.
Los Angeles brought in a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh to lead them forward and he has brought new energy to the organization. Harbaugh has seen success everywhere he has gone and the team is hoping for more of the same.
His teams normally are strong in the trenches on both sides of the ball and that is expected to be no different with the Bolts. Los Angeles has a lot of talent along the defensive line and it's expected to be a strength of the unit this season.
The team still has stars on defense such as linebacker Khalil Mack and edge rusher Joey Bosa. Both of which are locks to be on the defensive line for the year. The same idea goes for veteran linebackers Bud Dupree and Denzel Perryman.
Second-year star Tuli Tuipulotu should have more of an impact this season, following a breakout rookie year. But the other players on the line remain as a question.
Los Angeles has options to work with and training camp will determine who makes the cut. Guys like Morgan Fox, Poona Ford, Scott Matlock, Justin Eboigbe, Jerrod Clark, and others will have a chance to prove themselves to the coaching staff.
"Our defensive line, [I] didn't know where that was exactly when I first got here, but it's a strength," Harbaugh said during minicamp. "It's a strength for us, really excited about it."
Ford will likely make the cut, as well as Fox. But for the others, it's a matter of timing and performance. If they can show out during camp and preseason, a spot will open up. But it can be a stressful time for players as there is no guarantee of anything in the league.
Many players will be vying for playing time but only the top of the top will rise. Los Angeles has depth, which is a good thing, and they will use it to their advantage throughout the season.
