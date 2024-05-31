Chargers News: Predicting the Output of LA's Offensive Players in 2024
As the Los Angeles Chargers get ready for the new season, they look a little different. New head coach Jim Harbaugh now runs the show and the wide receiver room got a makeover during the offseason.
Gone is Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, giving a new sense of life to the Bolts offense. They will likely be relying on their ground game more this season with Harbaugh at the helm.
But how will the offense fare? In the past, the team has seen some inconsistency, which can be a big cause for concern. Here are predictions for the stats that each of the main offensive players will put up in 2024.
Quarterback Justin Herbert: 3,954 yards, 42 touchdowns, 12 interceptions
With the Bolts running the ball a little more this season, Herbert's numbers take a dip a little, at least yardage-wise. But Harbaugh will put him into a place for success, making sure to utilize one of the better signal-callers in the NFL.
Running back Gus Edwards: 723 rushing yards, 9 touchdowns. 185 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns
Edwards is coming off his best season as a pro with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles will be looking to take advantage. He will split time in the backfield, something he has done his entire career mainly. Edwards will get his stats, helping the Bolts be a more explosive team.
Running back J.K. Dobbins: 678 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns. 141 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns
Coming off a terrible Achilles injury, Dobbins is set to remind everyone how good of a back he is. He will be used in the passing game a ton, setting up him for easy scores. Being on a committee with Edwards should help him ease back into everything as well.
Wide Receiver Ladd McConkey: 78 catches, 874 yards, 10 touchdowns
McConkey will emerge among the young pass-catchers for the Bolts to become the No. 1 option for Herbert. The two show a good connection early on and it translates to a successful first season for the rookie.
Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston: 51 catches, 601 yards, 6 touchdowns
Johnston had a poor first season in the NFL and will be looking to bounce back fully. He has the skills to make it happen and under a new coaching staff, it could change things for him. The former first-round pick will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders but he finally shows some potential.
Wide Receiver Josh Palmer: 44 catches, 437 yards, 5 touchdowns
Palmer is the one wide receiver on the roster that has chemistry with Herbert and that will matter when on the field. He only appeared in 10 games last season but makes his presence known this time around in a new offense.
Wide Receiver D.J. Chark: 31 catches, 502 yards, 4 touchdowns
Chark is the most veteran wide-out on the Chargers this season and he will be looked upon to help the others grow. He is a physical presence on the field and Herbert will love him, especially in opening up the field.
Tight End Will Dissly: 40 catches, 556 yards, 5 touchdowns
Dissly will split time at the tight position but he could see an increase this season in his usage. Harbaugh is a big fan of using the tight end and Dissly will look to take advantage of that fact.
Tight End Hayden Hurst: 32 catches, 328 yards, 4 touchdowns
Hurst was signed as more of a depth piece but that doesn't mean he can't play. He is a good option for the Bolts in the red zone, giving Herbert a solid weapon to throw too.
