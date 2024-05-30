Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Using Strange Drills at OTAs
New Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been known for his strange tactics over the years during his coaching stops. His unique personality and approach to the game of football have made him a major success and were a big reason why the Bolts wanted to bring him to town.
Now entering his first season with the Chargers, it seems that Harbaugh is up to some old tricks. The Bolts started using a new offensive drill in OTA's to help out quarterbacks and pass catchers. It involved the use of curtains as Eric Smith of Chargers.com explained.
"The Bolts unveiled a new offensive drill Wednesday to help out quarterbacks and pass catchers.. Early on in the session, a contraption was wheeled onto the field that feature two large silver curtains attached to it. The focus soon turned to an anticipation drill as pass catchers ran crossing routes behind the curtains, with quarterbacks aiming to hit them in stride once they passed the second one. This drill also benefitted the receivers, too, who could work on their hand-eye coordination as they ball arrived after they passed a blind spot."
Harbaugh himself even got involved in the drill, showing the players how devoted he is to winning.
"Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh got involved in the ensuing drill, which also featured the curtains. Pass catchers were split into two groups as Harbaugh stood in the middle of the rack. He pointed left or right as a receiver made himself available just past an opening on a side of the curtain."
With Harbaugh now in the fold, the Bolts have a sense of relevancy to them once again. His teams are always prepared when entering a game and he has the city buzzing. Los Angeles may not compete for a Super Bowl this coming season but Harbaugh is looking for long success during his tenure.
