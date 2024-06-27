Chargers News: Projecting the Fantasy Upside of LA's DST
Fantasy football has become one of the more popular games to play over the years, potentially being more popular than the game of football itself. Fans have taken this and run with it completely, turning it into a lucrative field.
Each year, fans and experts project what teams and players will do to get ready for the season. For the Los Angeles Chargers, they will have a few players that could be popular among the players.
One of which is the defense for the Bolts. They are returning most of the players from last season and should be much better under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh prioritizes defense with his teams, giving thought to the Bolts possibly being a top fantasy defense. Brandon Howard of CBS Sports looked at the Chargers' defense for fantasy this season and unpacked how they would do.
"You might draft the Chargers DST because of their Week 1 matchup versus Las Vegas, their Week 2 game at Carolina and even their Week 3 showdown in Pittsburgh. That's fine, they're late-round worthy on the basis of those games alone. But it sure helps that the squad hung on to pass rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, both of whom should be healthy to start the season. Mack had 17 of the Chargers' 48 sacks in 2023 and should be schemed up to be even more dangerous in new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's aggressive scheme. But the Bolts also added former Michigan linebacker Junior Colson in the draft, adding more talent in hopes of finally being stout against the run. Tack on a decent secondary headlined by Asante Samuel Jr. and Derwin James and we're looking at a DST that could surprise beyond their early-season schedule. Just watch out for that Week 4 matchup"
With an easier schedule this season, the Bolts' defense could be one of the more drafted ones. They will look to take advantage of that fact and fantasy owners may rejoice if they live up to the potential that they have entering the year.
