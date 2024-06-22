Chargers News: Results Show LA Made Correct Decision In 2022 NFL Draft
Over the last few seasons, the Los Angeles Chargers have hit a few home runs when it comes to drafting young talent. They have set themselves up for success moving forward, especially with new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix.
One of the players that Los Angeles has hit on is lineman Zion Johnson, who has transformed himself into one of the better players on the roster. He has helped stabilize the Bolts offensive front, giving them a talented group of players.
In a re-draft of the 2022 NFL Draft, Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team kept Johnson at the same spot that the Bolts originally selected him. Los Angeles took Johnson with the No. 17 pick in the draft.
"We haven't kept many picks the same, but Zion Johnson to the Los Angeles Chargers was a popular mock draft match for a reason. Johnson has been exactly what the Chargers had hoped, providing stability for a line that hasn't had much in years. He ranked 63rd of all NFL linemen in production above average for Sports Info Solutions, highlighting that he's already an above-average player at his position."
Johnson staying at this spot means that the Bolts front office did their jobs well in the draft. He has impressed with his play thus far and should only continue to get better as time goes on.
If he can keep growing his game and improving, the Chargers will have themselves a true steal from this draft class. Building a strong offensive line all begins with a plan and even though the leadership has changed, the Bolts seem to have a good plan of attack going strong.
More Chargers: Could Chargers Pursue Trade for Star WR to Bolster Receiving Core?