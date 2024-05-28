Chargers News: Super Bowl Champion Reveals How Jim Harbaugh Will Help Rebound Team
The Los Angeles Chargers got arguably the most exciting head coach the team has seen since Norv Turner. Jim Harbaugh brings with him a new excitement and culture change that could lead the Bolts out of the AFC basement.
Many have praised Harbaugh at the collegiate and professional level, but now he has received praise from a former Super Bowl champion who worked exclusively with Harbaugh during his time coaching the San Francisco 49ers.
Former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, who spent time with Harbaugh between the 2011 and 2014 seasons, recently spoke about what the Chargers are truly getting with their new head coach.
Davis spoke about what makes Harbaugh different as a head coach, and how he can inspire players like he did when he turned around the lowly 49ers.
Davis spoke on the "No Huddle Podcast" with Brian Renick and Al Sacco, where he stated, "Harbaugh has the ability to get guys to rally behind him," Davis told Renick and Sacco. "His energy, his enthusiasm, everything that he brings -- when he walks in the morning, you know what you're going to get. He's always upbeat. He's just the type of coach that knows how to get guys going. He just can be able to do that.
Harbaugh has already made an impact on his players and the organization, as he has brought along the attitude of toughness and accountability. That is the same culture he brought when he helped the 49ers go from a 6-10 record to a 13-3 record in just one season.
"He is that leader, he's that piece that every team knows they need. If we don't do what he says, he's going to hold us accountable and they know that, and I think that's what we had. As a team, we understood that, and we were able to come together and win some games. We had a coach that was the real deal, " Davis added.
Harbaugh was instrumental in bringing the 49ers team from the bottom of the NFC West to a Super Bowl appearance. The hope is he can do the same for the Chargers, who are aching to return to AFC relevancy.