Chargers Officially Waive Rookie Linebacker
The Los Angeles Chargers have officially waived outside linebacker Savion Jackson, the team announced Tuesday. The move came four days before the Chargers' first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, the team's 2024 preseason opener.
Jackson went undrafted out of North Carolina State and signed with the Chargers following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was facing an uphill battle to land a spot on the roster, and the team decided to waive the young linebacker.
The 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive lineman spent five years at N.C. State, playing for the team from 2019-23. Jackson returned for his fifth season after missing the majority of the 2022 season due to injury. He also missed time in multiple other seasons due to injury. In 2023, he racked up 40 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. In total, Jackson finished his Wolfpack career with 106 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
Before going to college at N.C. State, Jackson was a local star at Clayton, North Carolina. He committed to N.C. State in 2018.
One of the Chargers greatest players, quarterback Phillip Rivers, starred for N.C. State before heading to the NFL. Rivers was the ACC Athlete and Player of the Year during his time with the Wolfpack, which spanned from 2000-03. He remains the all-time ACC and N.C. State passing yards leader.
The Chargers already have a stacked linebacker/edge rusher room, with former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack, Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, promising second-year edge Tuli Tuipulotu, and free agent signing Bud Dupree highlighting the group.
The 24-year-old will not be the only player who gets waived or cut by the Chargers before their regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers have to trim their 90-man roster down to just 53 players by the Aug. 27 deadline. The deadline is final at 1 p.m. PST.
With the Chargers taking nine players in the 2024 NFL Draft and bringing in multiple players through free agency, it will not be easy for undrafted free agents to make the Chargers' final roster. There's a solid chance a few break through to make the roster, and a good amount of them end up on the Chargers' practice squad for the regular season.
