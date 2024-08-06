Paul Finebaum Takes Massive Shot at Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Over NCAA Allegations Response
In addition to managing his first season in the role of the new Chargers’ head coach, Jim Harbaugh is battling several NCAA allegations from the collegiate football season.
The NCAA released a notice of allegations against the Michigan football program that was obtained by ESPN. The draft outlined multiple alleged rule violations against the Wolverines coaching staff, specifically an accusation of sign stealing and impermissible contact with recruits within the COVID-19 dead period in 2021.
Harbaugh, along with a handful of other coaching staff members, have faced disciplinary action from the NCAA. The former Michigan head coach was suspended by the Big Ten for the final three games of the 2023 regular season after he violated the conference’s sportsmanship policy in regards to Stalion’s recruiting scandal.
He has also been accused of committing a Level 1 violation, which is the NCAA’s most severe allegation. The Level 1 violation involves failing to cooperate with NCAA investigators.
Harbaugh claims to have had no involvement or awareness of the allegations when they were occurring. ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum thinks Harbaugh's response following the NCAA allegations is worthy of an Academy Award.
"It's an Oscar-winning performance... I wanted to label him as a pathological liar, as someone who's delusional. But I can't do it anymore because I think he in many ways is the Jack Nicholson of coaching. He's a man for all seasons... I'm going to bow at the feet of Jim Harbaugh for pulling off this scam and then acting like he didn't do anything wrong."
Harbaugh is not the only Michigan coaching staff member under fire.
Former Michigan coach, Connor Stalions, was claimed to be a main contributor to the sign-stealing scandal, which resulted in his resignation from the program. Now, the new Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is being accused of deleting a thread of 52 text messages from Stalions that contained information about the scandal on the same day the news broke of Stalion’s involvement.
The draft of allegations states that the messages were able to be recovered, and Moore is being accused of committing a Level 2 violation. He may be a “repeat violator” if it is discovered that he had involvement or knowledge of the allegations presented in the draft.
Moore is the only coach remaining that is involved with the NCAA investigation. Harbaugh brought defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and defensive backs coach Steven Clinkscale with him to Los Angeles. The trio will begin the preseason with the Chargers on Saturday.