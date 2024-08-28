Jim Harbaugh, Chargers Release 3 Former Michigan Players on Cutdown Day
As the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh brought a plethora of former Michigan coaches and players to the team.
Unfortunately, NFL cutdown day has passed, and not every former Wolverine made the cut.
Wide Receiver Cornelius Johnson was selected 253rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. During his time in Michigan, Johnson was an All-Big Ten honorable mention and finished his final season with 47 receptions for 604 yards and one touchdown.
In his five years with Harbaugh at Michigan, Johnson recorded 138 receptions for 2,038 yards and 14 touchdowns. Additionally, he rushed for 70 yards on six attempts.
Offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart started 31 games during his tenure at Michigan. He was particularly liked by Harbaugh, who had nothing but compliments during the Wolverines' run for the NCAA Championship.
"He’s a trusted agent and known friend," Harbaugh said. "Selfless player. Does everything for the team. He’s always locked in and pulling his weight. I mean, you go back, it’s no surprise. He is who he is."
Barnhart was originally signed as an undrafted free agent. Given Harbaugh's fondness for him, he could easily be put on the practice squad if he makes it through waivers.
Defensive lineman Christopher Hinton was the only Michigan player cut who wasn't a part of the 2023 NCAA Championship team since he played for the Wolverines from 2019 to 2021.
In his three years with Michigan, Hinton played in 32 games and recorded 56 total tackles, two sacks, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. After his junior year, Hinton declared for the 2022 NFL draft.
Hinton was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants, but was waived on Aug. 19. He was soon signed and released by both the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons practice squads.
Eventually, Hinton signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and made his NFL debut on Dec. 11 against the Dolphins. He was then signed to the active roster.
In his two seasons with the Chargers, Hinton recorded 13 tackles and one quarterback hit in seven games. He was waived by Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2023, and re-signed to the practice squad. He agreed to a reserve/future contract on Jan. 11, 2024.
Despite these three Michigan alumni not making the cut, another former Wolverine is on the roster. Linebacker Junior Colson was named a freshman All-American in 2021 and was second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2023.
