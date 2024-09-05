Chargers Predicted to Finish Above .500 From National Outlet
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the 2024 season with much hope and optimism. The 2023 season was less than ideal, and it all came crashing and burning towards the end of the season.
Because of the team's disastrous end, the Chargers hired and revamped their entire coaching staff and roster. While the Chargers acquired some big names to help their team, none were bigger than hiring head coach Jim Harbaugh.
After winning the national championship with the University of Michigan last season, Harbaugh returns to the NFL with much to prove. While he has an excellent track record in the NFL, taking the Chargers to the top will be one of the toughest challenges he will face as a head coach.
The Chargers are virtually a new team with some key pieces still on their side from previous years. Things should be different for the Bolts in 2024, but are they good enough to overtake the division from the region's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs? Maybe not.
Noah Camras of Newsweek predicted each division for the 2024 NFL season and believes the Chargers will land with a 9-8 record, placing them second in the AFC West behind the Chiefs, who are predicted to go 12-5.
"The Kansas City Chiefs will yet again run away with the AFC West this season. The Los Angeles Chargers will make improvements under new head coach Jim Harbaugh, but it won't be enough to clinch a postseason berth in a loaded AFC," wrote Camras.
The Chargers are followed in the division by the Las Vegas Raiders, who are predicted to be 6-11, and the Denver Broncos, who are predicted to go 5-12.
Los Angeles' offense has many question marks. Although superstar quarterback Justin Herbert leads the team, the rest of the offense is a bit pedestrian, at least to start the season.
Their run game is led by former Ravens running back Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. As for their pass catchers, they have Quentin Johnston, coming off a rookie means to forget, rookie Ladd McConkey, Joshua Palmer, DJ Chark Jr, Derius Davis, and rookie Brenden Rice.
None of these wide receivers jump off the page, but some could surprise some folks. Also, the Chargers will look to dominate the trenches led by No. 5 overall pick, offensive tackle Joe Alt.
As for the defense led by new defense coordinator Jesse Minter, the Chargers have a tremendous pass rush on paper led by Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Tuli Tuipulotu. The Chargers' defense was awful last season; however, with new coaches and personnel, expect L.A. to shock many in the football world.
More Chargers: Former Chargers Draft Pick, Pro Bowl QB Dies at 85