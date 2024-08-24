Chargers RB Labeled as 'Cut' Candidate For 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Chargers will play the Dallas Cowboys in the final game of the 2024 preseason on Saturday. The Chargers will look to win, although the preseason means nothing in the grand scheme of things.
Still, L.A. would like to get a win to go into the 2024 season on the right foot. While 2024 is the main focus, the Chargers will need to make some tough decisions before their first game of the season commences on Sept. 8.
The Chargers still need to trim their roster to 53, and running back Isaiah Spiller, their former fourth-round draft pick, could be the odd man out.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report believes Spiller will be the player to be cut just before the 2024 season.
"Easton Stick's future will be cloudy if Cleveland moves on from Huntley, who previously played for now-LA offensive coordinator Greg Roman," wrote Kenyon. "Hypothetical aside, the Chargers likely will release a running back. Isaiah Spiller, a fourth-round pick in 2022, looks to be falling behind Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson as the last two backs."
Although Spiller has been with the Chargers for the last two seasons, he has struggled to find his place in the running back room despite getting some run-ins. The former Texas A&M standout has not had a particularly professional career.
Through two seasons thus far, Spiller has recorded 55 rush attempts for 137 rushing yards, zero touchdowns, and an average of 2.5 yards per carry in 15 games. It's been a struggle for the 23-year-old, and when this preseason comes to an end, Saturday could be his last with the Bolts.
The Texas native has struggled mightily in his NFL career; however, that was far from the case in his college career. In three seasons as an Aggie, Spiller recorded an impressive 541 rushing attempts for 2,993 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns with an average of 5.5 yards per attempt.
Spiller also did some damage through the air, recording 74 receptions for 585 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Spiller was named to the 2019 SEC All-Freshman Tema, 2020 Doak Walker Award Semifinalist, 2020 All-SEC First Team, 2021 Coaches' All-SEC Second Team, and 2021 AP All-SEC Second Team.
Unfortunately, Spiller's time with the Chargers has been the opportunity for that. With a new coaching staff and front office, time may be ticking on Spiller in the powder blue.
