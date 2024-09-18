Chargers Release First Full Injury Report Ahead of Matchup With Steelers
The Los Angeles Chargers have to travel cross-country in week three of the NFL season to gear up for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be the best defense Los Angeles will play against at this point in the season. Their week three matchup against the Steelers will be a great test to see if this newly established group by head coach Jim Harbaugh is the real deal or fool's gold.
The Chargers were impressive in weeks one and two but it was against opponents that they should have dominated, Pittsburgh will be a great measuring stick to see where this team compares to other NFL contenders.
One thing that Chargers' fans should monitor during the week is their recent injury report that features some of this team's premier players.
The Chargers injury report is headlined by franchise quarterback Justin Herbert who was limited throughout training camp due to a plantar fascia injury to his foot. Herbert looked 100 percent in his first two games of the season but did not practice on Wednesday after it was reported that he tweaked his ankle on the same right side that hindered his foot in the offseason.
There is an expectation that Herbert will play on Sunday but against one of the best defenses in the NFL his mobility will be needed if the Chargers plan to upset their favored AFC North opponent.
Two other names who were listed as DNP (did not practice) were Bud Dupree and Khalil Mack who will be important for this Chargers' pass rush as they will have to contain one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in football in Justin Fields who looks like he's found new life in Pittsburgh.
Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa was limited at practice on Wednesday due to an ailment in his hip. Bosa was a limited participant in practice last week as he was dealing with a sore back, but it is going to be important to keep the former Ohio State Buckeye's reps limited throughout the week because his impact on Sunday will be needed.
It was also reported that Chargers' pass-catcher Joshua Palmer was a DNP on Wednesday as he battles an elbow injury that he sustained against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. With Herbert trying to build chemistry around a young wide receiving core, Palmer's health will be important because he has the most experience with his signal-caller.
