Chargers Release Jersey Schedule For 2024 Season
The Los Angeles Chargers released the jersey schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday.
The Bolts are set to don their powder jerseys against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. The powder jerseys will also be worn against the Carolina Panthers (Week 2), the Kansas City Chiefs (Week 4), the New Orleans Saints (Week 8), the Tennessee Titans (Week 10), the Cincinnati Bengals (Week 11), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 15), and the Denver Broncos (Week 16).
The Chargers will wear their white jerseys when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (Week 3), the Denver Broncos (Week 6), the Arizona Cardinals (Week 7), the Cleveland Browns (Week 9), the Atlanta Falcons (Week 13), the Chiefs (Week 14), the New England Patriots (Week 17), and the Raiders (Week 18).
Los Angeles will don the navy jerseys in Week 12 when the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens.
So much excitement has surrounded the Chargers this offseason. Team owner Dean Spanos and his family have made great efforts to transform the reputation of the franchise by bringing in head coach Jim Harbaugh, general manager Joe Hortiz, and number of new personnel.
"Jim Harbaugh is football personified, and I can think of no one better to lead the Chargers forward," Spanos said in a statement back in January. "The son of a coach, brother of a coach and father of a coach who himself was coached by names like Schembechler and Ditka, for the past two decades Jim has led hundreds of men to success everywhere he's been — as their coach. And today, Jim Harbaugh returns to the Chargers, this time as our coach. Who has it better than us?"
Chargers fans were desperate for a change following an embarrassing 2023 season campaign. The shocking move in hiring Harbaugh was exactly what fans need to resurge their excitement.
"You don't build a resume like Jim's by accident, and you don't do it by yourself," president of football operations John Spanos said in January. "You need a team. And nobody has built a team more successfully, and repeatedly, in recent history than Jim Harbaugh. His former players swear by him, and his opponents swear at him. Jim is one of one, and we couldn't be more excited to have him back in the Chargers organization as our head coach."
The new regime will officially showcase its talent on Sept. 8 against the Raiders.