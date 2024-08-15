Chargers Sign Former Miami Dolphins DT
The Los Angeles Chargers signed free-agent Teair Tart, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The defensive lineman was recently released by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday. Tart had just signed with the Dolphins in the offseason.
Tart didn't participate in the Dolphins' preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday. He was slated to be one of the best nose tackles for Miami based on the initial depth chart.
Throughout his career in the NFL, Tart has 79 tackles, 49 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, seven passes defended and a fumble recovery.
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared why the team decided to part ways with Tart.
"Just one of those situations where you can see that it's, from a scheme standpoint, it's not totally a fit," McDaniel said. "And when you know that you have a veteran player that has ambitions, that maybe as a coach and staff we can see it might not fit, we try to be proactive with that so he has the opportunity in the next place to do what we know he wants to do."
Tart has spent time playing for the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans. He spent three seasons with the Titans and only played two games for the Texans.
Tart was picked up by the Titans as an undrafted college free agent in 2020. The undrafted rookie moved his way up in the organization and eventually became a starter.
When Tennessee released him in 2023, it was reported that the cause of his release was Tart didn't always play hard, but the defensive lineman spoke on the situation differently when he was signed by the Dolphins in April.
“I was in Tennessee for four years. Never had work ethic issues until I explored a release. Coming from a Belichick situation you got to play hard, practice hard,” Tart said, referring to former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who played under Bill Belichick. “Expect me to be competitive, spirited. I’m not afraid to show emotion out there."
The Dolphins attributed his release from the team due to not meshing well with the defensive scheme. Now, Tart will join Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter's unit.
The Chargers defense is making strides toward having a solid performance in 2024. Tart joins a unit that features Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James.
Only time will tell if Tart is a good fit for the Chargers defense.