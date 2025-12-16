Chargers' breakout defender making strong case to be re-signed

It was a great week for the Los Angeles Chargers, who won their third-straight game on Sunday. In the process, they beat the rival Chiefs and eliminated them from playoff contention. The Bolts are now 10-4 with three games left. It'll be tough to catch the 12-2 Broncos, who've won 11 straight and clinched a playoff spot already.

Nonetheless, the Chargers are set to make the postseason barring a collapse in these next three weeks. There were some serious standout players from their 16-13 win against the Chiefs on Sunday, one being Odafe Oweh.

The Chargers acquired Oweh from the Ravens ahead of November's trade deadline. It's worked out well in their favor thus far. Oweh didn't record a sack in the five games he played with Baltimore this season. With two sacks on Patrick Mahomes in Week 15, Oweh now has seven sacks since joining the Chargers.

Currently in a contract year, the Chargers need to make sure they retain Oweh in the offseason.

Odafe Oweh should be re-signed after breakout season with Chargers

Odafe Oweh, who had 2 sacks and 4 pressures: "I hadn't beaten the chiefs in like five years. So this is big. I ain't ever sacked Mahomes, got 'em twice this game.



"I feel like this is just a launching point. It's only getting started."



Oweh has seven sacks this year, he had… — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 15, 2025

Oweh compiled a pair of two-sack games since joining the Chargers, an impressive feat given his lack of production with the Ravens earlier in the year. His game against the Chiefs was extremely impressive. To go along with two sacks, Oweh also had three tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits.

Oweh also had a sack and a tackle for loss the previous week against the Eagles, proving to be a key contributor down the stretch. This is exactly what the Chargers need as they strive to head into the playoffs with momentum.

He's currently playing on the fifth-year option, with the Chargers taking on part of his $9.5 million due this season. With Khalil Mack also set to be a free agent, the Bolts need to make sure they retain Oweh as well in the offseason.

