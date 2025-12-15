Chargers' gutsy win over Chiefs skyrockets playoff chances in AFC race

The Los Angeles Chargers achieved two major feats on a frigid Sunday in Kansas City:

1. They finally killed the Kansas City Chiefs.

2. They kept their hopes in the AFC and AFC West alive and well.

With the win, the Bolts' chances of making the playoffs have skyrocketed to more than 90 percent according to most NFL scenario calculations. The Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers, improving to 12-2 and keep their two-game lead in the division.

It took two clutch interceptions and literally knocking Patrick Mahomes out of the game late with a knee injury but the Bolts beat the Chiefs, swept the season series and officially elminated K.C. from the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

For the first time since 2017 the AFC Championship Game won't include the Chiefs and for the first time since 1998 the AFC Playoffs won't feature either Peyton Manning, Tom Brady or Mahomes.

By winning two clutch games over last season's Super Bowl opponents in six days, the Chargers have solidified themselves as a threat in the playoffs. They are 10-4 overall and 8-2 in the conference, which is a key tiebreaker used when multiple teams have the same record.

A look at the AFC's postseason update with three games remaining. Remember, the Chargers play in Denver in Week 18 to finish the regular season.

AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

Division Leaders

1. Denver Broncos (West) 12-2

2. New England Patriots (East) 11-3

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (South) 10-4

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (North) 7-6 (vs. Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football)

Wild Cards

5. Los Angeles Chargers 10-4

6. Buffalo Bills 10-4

7. Houston Texans 9-5

In The Hunt

8. Indianapolis Colts 8-6

9. Baltimore Ravens 7-7

