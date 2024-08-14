McDaniel Explains Decision to Release Teair Tart
The Miami Dolphins made an eye-opening roster move when they released defensive tackle Teair Tart and head coach Mike McDaniel provided an explanation before practice Wednesday.
Basically, McDaniel said it came down to scheme fit.
"Just one of those situations where you can see that it's, from a scheme standpoint, it's not totally a fit," McDaniel said. "And when you know that you have a veteran player that has ambitions, that maybe as a coach and staff we can see it might not fit, we try to be proactive with that so he has the opportunity in the next place to do what we know he wants to do."
The signing of Tart in the offseason always looked like a low-risk, high-reward proposition for the Dolphins, based on the reports out of Tennessee after his release from the Titans late last season that Tart didn't always play hard.
McDaniel didn't mention anything about effort in his comments Wednesday, though it's fair to wonder whether he would have made any disparaging remarks about a player on his way out simply because it's not his style.
To take Tart's place on the roster, the Dolphins signed former Florida State nose tackle Robert Cooper on Wednesday morning.
Tart himself defended his reputation after signing with the Dolphins.
Tart did appear not at peak physical conditioning in training camp, though he occasionally did make some plays.
TART'S SHORT STINT IN MIAMI
Tart signed with Miami in April. In his career, he has played in 47 NFL games with 36 starts, spending time with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans.
For his brief career, Tart recorded 79 tackles (49 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
The Dolphins had high hopes for Tart, hoping he would become a run-stuffer and fill the voids left by Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis in free agency. That never materialized.
Tart did not see action against the Atlanta Falcons Friday night. He also missed practice on Monday before being released Tuesday.
Tart was listed on the initial depth chart of 2024 second at a defensive tackle spot behind Benito Jones, who has been sidelined the past few days with an injury.
Brandon Pili now is listed as the No. 2 nose tackle position behind Jones.
In practice, Isaiah Mack has also been getting good repetitions at the nose tackle position. He had a very productive game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night with five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Mack did not play in 2023 but played in Baltimore for two seasons with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Before that, he spent a year in New England and two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.