Chargers Sign Former UFL Standout Quarterback
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed quarterback Luis Perez, the team announced Tuesday. Perez most recently played for the Arlington Renegades of the United Football League, and has never played in an NFL game.
The San Diego, California returns to California, joining his hometown team though they have since moved to Los Angeles. Perez joins the Chargers' 90-man roster after the team waived undrafted outside linebacker rookie Savion Jackson on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old quarterback joins the Chargers after extensive experience in spring football leagues including the USFL, XFL, and newly formed UFL, a combination of the USFL and XFL. While playing for the Renegades during the 2024 season, Perez led the UFL with 225 completions, 2,309 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. He even helped lead the Renegades to an XFL championship in 2023.
Perez spent two years of college at Southwestern College in San Diego and walked on to the football team after never playing varsity football in high school. He transferred to Texas A&M-Commerce, where he redshirted in 2015 before winning the starting quarterback job in 2016. Perez had his best season of college football in 2017 when he led the Lions to a 10-1 record while completing 70.6 percent of his passes for 5,001 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.
After playing for Texas A&M-Commerce, Perez went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and saw playing time during the preseason, but was waived and later released from the practice season. He has also spent the offseason/preseason in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Rams again, but has never made the final 53-man roster.
Perez signs with the Chargers amid the injury to starting quarterback Justin Herbert, who will miss multiple weeks with a plantar fascia injury. Herbert was seen at practice Sunday wearing a boot, but the Chargers believe he will be ready in time for the regular season.
Perez will likely give the Chargers backup at the quarterback position through the preseason now they are limited with the absence of Herbert. Backup quarterback Easton Stick has taken over the majority of the starting reps but has struggled with throwing interceptions through camp so far.
