Chargers to Sign Former Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver
The Los Angeles Chargers have added depth to their wide receiver room. The team announced that they have signed 2024 undrafted free agent wide receiver Isaiah Wooden.
ESPN's Kris Rhim shared the news via Twitter/X.
Rhim said Wooden would wear the No. 83 jersey. Players like Wes Welker, Trumaine Johnson, Vincent Jackson, and Kore, and most recently, Michael Brandy in 2022, have donned that jersey number.
Wooden initially signed with the Falcons in April as an undrafted free agent.
Wooden spent the last two collegiate seasons of his career with Southern Utah, where he collected 100 receptions for 1,726 yards (17.3 avg.) and 20 touchdowns. He ranked No. 2 in 2023 among all FCS players with 14 touchdown grabs, also adding 904 receiving yards on 61 receptions to earn first-team All-United Athletic Conference honors. Before his time in Southern Utah, Wooden was at Kent State for two seasons from 2020-21.
Wooden was a free agent for the last two weeks before the Chargers came knocking on his door.
Wooden is a native of California who hails from San Diego, California, and prepped at Helix High School in La Mesa.
Wooden was one of 10 undrafted free agents who the Falcons signed following the 2024 NFL Draft. His chances of making the team were dim from the start in Atlanta, and that may be the case with the Chargers.
The former Southern Utah Thunderbird is undersized for his position, standing at 5-foot-7 and weighing 176 pounds; however, he can flat-out fly with the football in his hands. Wooden clocked in at 4.35 when it came to his 40-yard dash with an explosive 10-year split of 1.38 at his pro day.
Wooden was a standout in his time at college, especially in the kick return game. The speedster returned 14 kicks throughout two seasons and gained a total of 386 yards, averaging an impressive 27.6 yards per kickoff return.
The Chargers are all set in the punt return thanks to their second-year returner and member of the 2023 Second-team All-Pro in the punt return category, Derius Davis.
The Chargers may not have shined last year, but their punt return certainly did with Davis. If Wooden can make his mark as a kick returner for the Bolts, there is a shot he can be this year's Davis if everything pans out for the undrafted rookie.
