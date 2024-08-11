Fans React to Chargers Lackluster Preseason Opener
The hype didn't match the performance in the Los Angeles Chargers preseason debut on Saturday.
The Chargers lost 16-3 to the Seattle Seahawks to open the preseason. It was ugly.
Backup quarterback Easton Stick played the entire first half. Stick went 5-for-13 for only 31 yards and threw one interception. Duggan was 4-for-7 for 41 yards. The backups were sacked three times.
Neither backup quarterback got the ball into the end zone. Los Angeles finished the preseason opener with just a field goal.
Luis Perez also saw some action as quarterback and completed 5 passes for 61 yards. Perez had the best performance of the three quarterbacks.
"I felt pretty good," Perez said via the team's transcript. "Obviously still learning and trying to master the plays and get the timing right and all of that.
"That will just come with time," Perez said. "Hopefully now that we got through this game, I have more time for next week."
Miscues plagued the offense and the unit was unable to move the ball throughout the entire game.
The only points on the scoreboard for Los Angeles came from a 58-yard field goal from kicker Cameron Dicker.
Nevertheless, there is a somewhat understandable reason for the lowly offensive performance. Starting quarterback Justin Herbert didn't play due to a plantar fascia injury in his right foot.
He is currently in a walking boot but should be out of it in a few days. Herbert is slated to be the starter for Week 1 and he certainly has his work cut out for him.
The concern is that he will find it difficult to jump into a brand-new offense with no practice in the preseason.
The offense is going to take time to adjust to the fluid quarterback situation and with Herbert out till at least Week 1, it doesn't look good for the Chargers.
"I don't think we're in a position to be comfortable," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript. "We just have to attack it. Attack the improvement, there's a lot there to be had."
"I'm not naming a backup Week 2 starter at quarterback right now," Harbaugh added. "I'll let this week's practice reps determine that."
The Chargers fan base was desperate for a change following a dreary 2023 season. To the surprise of many, Los Angeles hired Jim Harbaugh to revamp the franchise into a winning, championship-caliber team.
The disastrous performance was a disappointing kickoff to the Harbaugh era in Los Angeles.
The Chargers next face the Rams in their next preseason game on Aug. 17.
