Chargers' Trey Pipkins Speaks on 'Different' Position Change in 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers offensive line relies heavily on the production of Trey Pipkins. In the offseason, the team asked him to make a position switch from right tackle to right guard.
Pipkins has been described as the 'anchor' of the offensive line. He recently made his return to camp after dealing with an undisclosed injury.
"It's been real good," Pipkins told reporters. "Just to get back with the guys is always a good time. I was working through something and working back into it now so I can't complain."
The Bolts asked a lot of Pipkins when he made the switch from right tackle to right guard. It'll be interesting to watch how much Pipkins has adjusted to his new position when he takes live reps in a game.
"it's been different," Pipkins said of the position change. "It's been good to just learn a new position from a different perspective and see defenses from a different angle. But it's been really good and it's been fun to get in there."
Pipkins shared the biggest adjustments in switching from right tackle to right guard.
"There's just less space and so things happen faster. Got to make sure your feet are on the ground and your hands are quick, things like that. Just little nuances here and there that are different."
The Chargers invested their No. 5 overall pick in the draft to snag offensive tackle Joe Alt. Pipkins shared how the rookie has adjusted to playing for Los Angeles.
"Joe is awesome and he's going to do whatever he can to be successful. He's going to be awesome. I can't wait to see him get into a real game situation."
Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh envisions his offensive line becoming one of the best units in the league this season. The Chargers front office made sure to invest into that dream with the addition of Notre Dame product, Alt.
The Bolts take on the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason debut at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.
"I think everbody is extremely excited. That's kind of how you get in camp. Like you grind, you grind, you grind and you finally get to go out there and show what you've been doing."
Though Pipkins and the rest of the Chargers starters may not see a ton of action in Saturday's game, it's still an opportunity for fans to get a first look at the emergence of a new era in Los Angeles.