Chargers shockingly named as suitor for controversial star free agent WR

The Los Angeles Chargers' priority in the offseason should be to protect Justin Herbert. After spending this past offseason surrounding their star quarterback with weapons, the Chargers' offensive line has fallen apart in front of their eyes.

Free agency will be interesting, as the Bolts are projected to have over $100 million in cap space before cuts. Clearly, money won't be an issue in terms of adding talent for 2026 and beyond. General manager Joe Hortiz has done a nice job of not overpaying in his two offseasons at the helm.

Protection will be a priority, but could the Chargers look to make a splash move for another offensive weapon? Their three headed monster of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston have done just fine in 2025. However, a path to an upgrade could be available to them.

When looking at landing spots for the top 2026 NFL free agents, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports listed the Chargers as one potential suitor for Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens.

RELATED: Major update for Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton spotted at Chargers practice

George Pickens to the Bolts would be electric

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Pickens was notoriously emotional while playing for Pittsburgh, but he's been nothing but a team player in Dallas, and his production suggests he's due for a monster payday. The question, as is often the case with Cowboys stars, is whether owner Jerry Jones will prolong rather than rush to resolve pending contract talks."

Pickens was traded to the Cowboys from the Steelers during the offseason and has already enjoyed a career-high in yards (1,179) and touchdowns (8). His stellar season has set him up for a major payday, as Pickens will undoubtedly be the top receiver on the market. That's if he even hits the market, as Jerry Jones made it clear they want Pickens in Dallas long-term.

RELATED: 3 reasons Chargers can take down the defending champion Eagles

It's a fun thought to think of Pickens in the Chargers' offense. A big-bodied, capable wideout with a ridiculous catch radius and swagger that any team could use. The only downside with Pickens is that he could let his emotions get the best of him at times. It hasn't happened yet in Dallas, but it was evident on numerous occasions in Pittsburgh.

Ultimately, Benjamin predicted Pickens to re-sign with the Cowboys. Still, imagining him catching passes from Justin Herbert would be a dream for Chargers fans.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers predicted to crash out of playoff race in brutal fashion

NFL insider details milestone Justin Herbert must clear to complete injury comeback

ESPN ranks Chargers' Derwin James as "best" in NFL in 2 important categories

Quentin Johnston injury watch starts for Chargers ahead of Week 14

Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton sounds like he has big plans for MNF vs. Eagles