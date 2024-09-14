Chargers vs Panthers: Expert Predictions as LA Tries to Go 2-0
The Los Angeles Chargers started out the Jim Harbaugh era with a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend and will be looking to go 2-0 to start the season. They will be taking on the Carolina Panthers as they look to keep things going strong.
Los Angeles enters this game as the favorite, with the Panthers looking like one of the worst teams in the league based off Week 1. Carolina was blown out by the New Orleans Saints and will try to get their year back on track at home.
So who wins this game? Luckily for you, the team members of Chargers on Sports Illustrated have you covered.
Matt Levine: Los Angeles didn't play the best game against the Raiders but found a way to win. However, the lack of a passing game was a clear problem and the Panthers will take advantage. Despite Carolina having their own issues, they get a late knockout punch to stun the Chargers in front of their home fans.
Prediction: Panthers 20, Chargers 17
James Brizuela: The Panthers are in shambles right now, and looking for the Chargers to exploit Carolina's offensive line to rattle Bryce Young. Even though they may be without Bosa, the Chargers will get after Young plenty.
Prediction: Chargers 28, Panthers 14
Valentina Martinez: The Chargers are going to win their first road game of the season. The team had a week to fine-tune their passing game and Jesse Minter’s unit has proven they’re sharp. A trip to Carolina will result in a win over the Panthers.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Panthers 13
Jeremy Hanna: The Chargers are going to continue with the momentum they picked up in the win against Las Vegas and carry it over this week. Expect it to be a higher-scoring affair for Los Angeles as Justin Herbert and J.K. Dobbins run all over Carolina.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Panthers 10
Eva Geitheim: The Chargers simply are a better team than the Panthers, and the defense should be able to take advantage of Bryce Young and the Panthers offense
Prediction: Chargers 24, Panthers 10
John Robinson: Chargers beat the Panthers in a dominant display of rushing offense and stubborn effort by the Bolts defense who have looked much improved under the guidance of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
Prediction: Chargers 28, Panthers 6
Buddy Sandoval: This won't be much of a contest. The schedule makers made it easy for the Chargers to start 2-0 and that will be the case tomorrow afternoon. The newly revamped Chargers should take care of the lowly Panthers with ease from start to finish.
Prediction: Chargers 31, Panthers 10
Alex Kirschenbaum: Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards shined bright for head coach Jim Harbaugh's new rush-heavy offense in a 22-10 trouncing of the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. Now, against the lowly Panthers, it seems like a pretty safe bet that L.A. will be able to remain undefeated in Week 2 of the Harbaugh Era.
Prediction: Chargers 14, Panthers 7