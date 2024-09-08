Chargers vs Raiders Expert Predictions For Season Opener
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for the start of the new NFL season. They will open up at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, giving them a chance to earn a big divisional win to start the season.
Los Angeles brought in new head coach Jim Harbaugh to lead the team forward so this will be his chance to make an early statement. Here at Chargers on Sports Illustrated, we put together some expert predictions for the game.
Matt Levine: The Chargers have the better quarterback in this game, which tends to make a difference in close contests. Both teams are looking to build their identity but the Bolts may be able to make one extra play than the Raiders in this one. Give me Harbaugh getting a big win in his return to the NFL.
Prediction: Chargers 30, Raiders 27
Alex Kirschenbaum: The Chargers are about to find out what happens when you jettison your top two wide receivers and try to convert a pass-happy quarterback into a handoff quarterback.
Prediction: Raiders 14, Chargers 10
Valentina Martinez: The Chargers will get their redemption against the Las Vegas Raiders to open the season. The win will set the tone for the new era of Chargers football led by head coach Jim Harbaugh. Although the team won’t get a 40-point win over Las Vegas, Justin Herbert finally has the supporting cast he’s been waiting for.
Prediction: Chargers 24, Raiders 17
Eva Geitheim: The Los Angeles Chargers will get a win over the Raiders in Jim Harbaugh's first game as head coach. Harbaugh has his guys motivated to play for him, and his team is hungry for revenge against a Raiders team that embarrassed them 63-21 on Thursday Night Football last season. The Chargers have the better quarterback, which should be enough for them to win.
Prediction: Chargers 24, Raiders 17
Ricardo Sandoval: The Chargers will waste no time revealing their identity in Week 1 with Jim Harbaugh at the helm. L.A. may be at a disadvantage when it comes to the crowd, but on the field, they will have more than enough to take down their division rivals. (edited)
Prediction: Chargers 26, Raiders 17
Jeremy Hanna: Both the Raiders and the Chargers are working with new coaches and hoping to improve on disappointing seasons, although the Chargers were more disappointing. Still, I give them the edge in the opening game, especially if Justin Herbert is operating at full capacity.
Prediction: Chargers 30, Raiders 17