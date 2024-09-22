Chargers vs Steelers: Expert Predictions as LA Looks to Stay Undefeated
The Los Angeles Chargers have started the season 2-0 and have looked very good to start out. The team will be traveling to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers, in what is a battle between two undefeated teams.
It could be a tough test for the Bolts, especally with quarterback Justin Herbert listed as questionable for the game. If Herbert misses the game, things could get even harder for Los Angeles.
Backup quarterback Easton Stick would take over and try to pick up his first career victory. The hope is that Herbert is able to give it a go and we can have a great matchup between two solid teams in the AFC.
But who wins this showdown? Here at Chargers on Sports Illustrated we have you covered with our staff predictions for the game.
Matt Levine: Playing this game with a healthy Justin Herbert would have been tough for Los Angeles but even if Herbert can go, he will likely be a little hobbled. Pittsburgh has been defined by its defense this season and playing in the Steel City is never easy for any team. It will be an ugly game offensively but the Chargers finally meet their match this week and drop their first game of the season to the Steelers.
Prediction: Steelers 20, Chargers 10
Valentina Martinez: The Chargers are going 3-0 to start the season. The Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be another game in their favor. The real test for the Chargers comes in Week 4 when they face the Kansas City Chiefs.
Prediction: Chargers 30, Steelers 18
Ricardo Sandoval: The Chargers have their true first test of the season in Week 3 as they face the 2-0 Steelers. The Chargers have looked great thus far, dominating in the trenches and running the ball all over teams. This week, it won't be as easy as the Steelers' defense is ranked second in opponent points per game, fifth in opponent yards per game, and first in opponent touchdowns per game. Couple that with the fact that Justin Herbert is questionable due to a high ankle sprain. L.A. could be in trouble in Week 3.
Prediction: Steelers 20, Chargers 16
Eva Geitheim: I believe the Chargers will beat the Steelers and it will be Harbaugh's first signature win with the Chargers. The big question will be if Dobbins can get going against this Steelers' run defense, which has been stout through two weeks. *if Herbert doesn't play, I believe the Steelers will win
Prediction: Chargers 21, Steelers 17
Jeremy Hanna: This is going to be a tough game against two incredible defenses. It’s going to be a close game, but with Justin Herbert looking questionable, the Steelers are more likely to come out on top.
Prediction: Steelers 17, Chargers 14
John Robinson: Chargers fall to the Steelers. The Chargers experience their first real test when they take on a physical Steelers team. Justin Herbert's ankle is a concern as this elite Pittsburgh defense will give him fits throughout the course of their game on Sunday.
Prediction: Steelers 21, Chargers 3