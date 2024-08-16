Chargers Waive Safety to Make Room for DL Teair Tart
The Los Angeles Chargers have waived safety Jalyn Phillips, the team announced on Thursday. The waiving of Phillips was a corresponding move in order to make room for defensive lineman Teair Tart, who the Chargers signed Thursday.
Tart visited with the Chargers on Wednesday, and signed with the team a day later.
Phillips went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Clemson and signed with the Chargers following the conclusion of the draft. Phillips spent five years with the Tigers.
As a freshman, Phillips appeared in 14 games and recorded seven total tackles. As a sophomore, he added to that total with 12 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass deflections, and one interception. Phillips had his best season in 2022 when he got to start all 14 games he appeared in and recorded a career-high 74 total tackles along with 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and another interception.
Phillips returned for a fifth season at Clemson, where he played in nine games as he missed time due to injury. He finished the season with 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and four pass deflections.
With Phillips out, the Chargers have room for Tart. Tart went undrafted out of Florida International University in the 2020 NFL Draft and signed with the Tennessee Titans after the draft. He has spent the majority of his career with the Titans so far, playing nearly four seasons with the team.
Tart played in 45 games with the Titans, piling up 76 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and seven pass deflections. He was released by the Titans on Dec. 16, 2023, and was claimed off waivers after by the Houston Texans. He recorded three total tackles with the Texans.
Following the season, Tart signed with the Miami Dolphins in April 2024. He spent the majority of the offseason with the Dolphins, but was released from the team on Tuesday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team decided to release Tart because they didn't feel he was the best scheme 'fit.'
The Chargers have made several transactions through training camp so far. Along with Thursday's moves, they previously signed quarterback Luis Perez, wide receiver Isaiah Wooden, outside linebacker Savion Jackson, and linebacker Shaq Quarterman. They have also waived fullback Ben Mason, cornerback Chris Wilcox, wide receiver Praise Olatoke, and quarterback Casey Bauman.