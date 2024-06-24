Could Late-Round Pick Steal Show On Defense For Chargers?
The Los Angeles Chargers will be entering the 2024 season ready to show that the work they have done this offseason was worth it. The team underwent a change in leadership this offseason and built the team to resemble what new head coach Jim Harbaugh is all about.
His teams consistently have strong defensive play and solid offensive lines to build out the running game. So when the Bolts were selecting players in the 2024 NFL Draft, they took guys that could fit the system.
Travis Wakeman of Sporting News listed multiple players on the Chargers who will be key for Harbaugh going forward and rookie cornerback Cam Hart made the cut. Hart was drafted by the Bolts in the fifth round of the 2024 draft.
"The Chargers added Kristian Fulton in free agency and two cornerbacks in the fifth round of the draft this offseason — Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart. There is plenty of room for a cornerback to step up and match the play of Asante Samuel Jr. in this defense and though it might be going out on a bit of a limb, I think it's Hart."
Hart played at Notre Dame last season and put together a solid year. He posted 21 total tackles, three of them coming for a loss.
If he can perform well in training camp and the preseason, the Chargers will have to put him on the field. Hart has raw talent and will be looking to make his mark on the Bolts going forward.
