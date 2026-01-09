Omarion Hampton injury updates: Latest buzz on Chargers RB for playoffs vs. Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton is the injured name to watch ahead of his team’s game against the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

Hampton spent a chunk of his rookie year on injured reserve, then returned in December to help the Chargers win three key games down the stretch.

But Hampton suffered a rather mysterious ankle injury along the way, which Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers have been more than happy to remain vague about.

Now, on the cusp of the playoff encounter with the Patriots, Hampton’s status could mean Kimani Vidal is the lead back for Justin Herbert’s offense.

Here’s the latest.

Omarion Hampton injury update

The Chargers listed Hampton as “DNP” for the second practice of the week.

Hampton missed the season finale against the Denver Broncos, though the Chargers rested most starters, so it wasn’t a red flag at the time.

Kimani Vidal gets the start vs. Patriots?

#Chargers OC Greg Roman said RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) will "involved some today" in practice.



On Hampton's status: "We're going to wait and see on that. He's working through his process with the medical group. He's engaged. He's ready mentally with the game plan." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 8, 2026

Barring a surprise, it’s looking like Kimani Vidal will get the start for the Chargers in New England against the Patriots. He just got done battling a neck injury over the last few weeks and is off the injury report.

Vidal, a fan favorite late-round pick from last year, has appeared in 13 games, rushing for 643 yards and three scores on a 4.1 average, plus has caught 16 passes and scored once as a receiver.

Chargers RB depth chart

Omarion Hampton

Kimani Vidal

Hassan Haskins

Jaret Patterson

Amar Johnson (practice squad)

Royce Freeman (practice squad)

The Chargers’ running back room can’t catch a break. Hampton and Vidal have battled injuries. Hassan Haskins, a special-teams ace, just got off injured reserve in recent weeks, too. Jaret Patterson and the other names have been on and off the practice squad for a chunk of the season now.

Expect at least one of the names on the practice squad to get promoted to the active roster for the game if Hampton can’t go.

