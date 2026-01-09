Omarion Hampton injury updates: Latest buzz on Chargers RB for playoffs vs. Patriots
In this story:
Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton is the injured name to watch ahead of his team’s game against the New England Patriots in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.
Hampton spent a chunk of his rookie year on injured reserve, then returned in December to help the Chargers win three key games down the stretch.
But Hampton suffered a rather mysterious ankle injury along the way, which Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers have been more than happy to remain vague about.
Now, on the cusp of the playoff encounter with the Patriots, Hampton’s status could mean Kimani Vidal is the lead back for Justin Herbert’s offense.
Here’s the latest.
RELATED: Justin Herbert delivers unexpected good injury update ahead of playoffs
Omarion Hampton injury update
- The Chargers listed Hampton as “DNP” for the second practice of the week.
- The Chargers listed Hampton as “DNP” on Wednesday, the first practice of the week, due to the ankle injury.
- Hampton missed the season finale against the Denver Broncos, though the Chargers rested most starters, so it wasn’t a red flag at the time.
Kimani Vidal gets the start vs. Patriots?
Barring a surprise, it’s looking like Kimani Vidal will get the start for the Chargers in New England against the Patriots. He just got done battling a neck injury over the last few weeks and is off the injury report.
Vidal, a fan favorite late-round pick from last year, has appeared in 13 games, rushing for 643 yards and three scores on a 4.1 average, plus has caught 16 passes and scored once as a receiver.
RELATED: Chargers get key offensive weapon back ahead of playoff matchup
Chargers RB depth chart
- Omarion Hampton
- Kimani Vidal
- Hassan Haskins
- Jaret Patterson
- Amar Johnson (practice squad)
- Royce Freeman (practice squad)
The Chargers’ running back room can’t catch a break. Hampton and Vidal have battled injuries. Hassan Haskins, a special-teams ace, just got off injured reserve in recent weeks, too. Jaret Patterson and the other names have been on and off the practice squad for a chunk of the season now.
Expect at least one of the names on the practice squad to get promoted to the active roster for the game if Hampton can’t go.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers vs. Patriots gets unexpected illness bug storyline before playoff matchup
Patriots star compares Justin Herbert, Drake Maye before NFL playoffs
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh gave Drake Maye high praise ahead of NFL playoffs
Chargers' Justin Herbert has worst playoff resume of any QB in postseason
Chargers vs. Patriots weather forecast says history isn't on underdog's side
Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling