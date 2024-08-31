Eagles Legend Reveals His Expectations for Chargers in First Season Under Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers in previous years have had consecutive disappointing endings to their seasons. A roster that features players like Justin Herbert, Derwin James Jr., And Khalil Mack, the lack of postseason success for this franchise has been rather confusing. During the 2024 offseason, the Los Angeles franchise decided to hire University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in search of new results.
During an interview with Los Angeles Sports Report, Eagles legend Donovan McNabb talked about his expectations for the new-look Chargers this upcoming NFL season.
“Offensively, I think he runs the football a lot more this season,” McNabb said. “I think they’ll run the ball a lot more, take pressure off Justin Herbert. They’ll utilize their tight ends a little bit more in the interior part of the football field because Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are gone."
Last season at Michigan, coach Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a national championship behind the physicality of their number-one-ranked rushing attack. Taking that run-first identity and adding it to a Chargers team that has not had a 1,000-yard rusher since Melvin Gordon in 2017, will be key in taking the pressure off of Herbert and establishing a balanced offense.
McNabb added that he expects the offense to not be heavily reliant on short plays downfield and could see the Chargers relying on intermediate route concepts with play-action being a point of emphasis as well.
"They have some young talent on the outside with (Joshua) Palmer to be able to stretch the field, but I just think it’ll be more of an efficient offense, a little bit of intermediate throws, taking some shots downfield. But also you’ll see them getting outside of the pocket a little bit. Something that we’ve seen them use J.J. McCarthy in those situations in Michigan."
Under the leadership of former head coach Brandon Staley, this Chargers' defense has been abysmal, as they ranked near the bottom in most major statistics. McNabb added that he wonders if the defense can stay healthy this season and get off the field on third down.
"My thing with this football team is really, to be honest with you, is can they get off on third down? Can Derwin James and (Joey) Bosa and Khalil Mack and those guys stay healthy all throughout the year? Can they play efficient football on both sides of the ball?”
More Chargers: Chargers' Joey Bosa Weighs in On His Injury Status For Week 1 vs Raiders