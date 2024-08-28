Former Chargers Starter Cut By AFC Contender
Former Los Angeles Chargers center Will Clapp has been cut by AFC powerhouse, the Buffalo Bills.
Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team reported on the events via Twitter/X.
Clapp signed a one-year deal with the Bills in March. The move reunited Clapp with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was New Orleans' offensive assistant during Clapp's rookie season. However, that was not enough to keep Clapp around for the 2024 season.
Clapp was the New Orleans Saints' original seventh-round draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the No. 245 overall pick. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Saints from 2018-21.
Following his stint with the Saints, Clapp signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in 2022 and spent the next two seasons of his career in Los Angeles. According to PFF, Clapp recorded a 56.7 overall grade, played 702 offensive snaps, committed only one penalty, and allowed only one sack during the 2023 season.
Clapp became the starting center for the Chargers in Week 4 of the 2023 season when starter Corey Linsley was pulled from playing due to a season-ending health issue. Clapp suffered a knee injury in Week 15 and was placed on the injured reserve in mid-December.
The 28-year-old was recently placed in the concussion protocol this past week before their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. He was the Bills backup center behind starter Connor McGovern. Clapp played 41 snaps (39 on offense, two on special teams) across Buffalo's two preseason games.
Before the start of his NFL career, Clapp played a significant role with the LSU Tigers from 2014-17. He did not play in his true freshman season and chose to redshirt. He still played in 12 games for the Tigers and ranked third on the team in total snaps with 776 and knockdown blocks with 88. He allowed zero sacks all season long.
His next three seasons were special. In 2015, Clapp was named to the 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team. In 2016, he missed one game due to injury but still managed to play 648 snaps, had 58 knockdown blocs, and did not allow a sack for the second straight season. He was named to his first of two first-team All-SEC teams.
After his 2017 senior season, Clapp announced he would enter his final year of eligibility in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Clapp will now look for his fourth NFL team of his career.
