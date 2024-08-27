Chargers Release Another Quarterback, Will Only Keep 2 on Final Roster
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to begin the 2024 regular season with just two quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster after releasing Luis Perez, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Perez, who led the UFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns this spring, signed with the Chargers earlier in August, and appeared in the team's first two preseason games. Perez went 5-12 for 61 yards in their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, and 13-20 for 78 yards in the Chargers' 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams the following week.
The 30-year-old looked to give the Chargers another backup option at the position, but was unable to make the final team. The Chargers also released backup quarterbacks Max Duggan and Casey Bauman earlier in camp.
The Chargers instead are rolling with Justin Herbert and Easton Stick as their two quarterbacks. Herbert returned to practice last week from a plantar fascia injury, which had caused him to miss multiple weeks of practice.
With Herbert out, the Chargers offense looked bleak behind Stick, especially in the team's first two preseason games. During the Chargers' first game, Stick was just 5-13 for 31 yards and an interception. In the following game, Stick was 8-13 for 85 yards and an interception.
The Chargers appeared to show their confidence in Stick as the backup over the weekend, when Stick played the entirety of the team's final preseason game. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Stick showed an improved offensive effort, even completing a 78-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko. He went 12-29 for 187 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as the offense put up 19 of the Chargers' 26 points.
Still, the Chargers are currently limited if one of their two quarterbacks go down or are unable to play. They can, of course, still sign another quarterback or trade for one, but it seems risky for them to have just two at this point after Herbert missed the final four games of the 2023 season with a finger injury and was also injured during part of camp.
