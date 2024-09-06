Greg Roman Addresses Chargers RB Plans Entering Season
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman said playing time for running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins depends on who is 'hot' that day.
Roman told reporters on Thursday that the Chargers aren't going to overcomplicate playing time for the running back room.
"Yeah, we don't overthink that. They're both going to play, and you know, whoever’s got the hot hand, as I always tell them, has got the hot hand," Roman said. "So we're going to go with the hot hand, and they know that, and they get that. So it's really nothing scientific. Both of them are really good in short yards, goal-line situations. I wouldn't try to pigeon hole one of the them."
Although Edwards is projected to be the primary running back, Roman wants to put the running back who is playing best that specific day. It's a similar method to what he did as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator.
Both Edwards and Dobbins played under Roman in Baltimore, indicating a somewhat seamless transition for the trio to the Chargers organization.
Roman inherited an offensive unit in chaos. The run game was ranked as one of the worst in the NFL in 2023.
Former Chargers running back Austin Ekeler made his departure in the offseason to the Washington Commanders. His absence left Los Angeles looking for a new star running back.
Edwards and Dobbins were two key offseason targets for the Chargers since the team was in need of two players who could make an impact on the ground.
Edwards was an underrated and consistent force for the Ravens, thus his arrival in Los Angeles sparked much excitement among Chargers fans.
Although Dobbins is coming off a torn ACL injury, he is slated to emerge as the most talented running back for the Chargers, according to several football analysts.
Dobbins has spoken on his unique connection with the offensive line, despite arriving to the team fairly recently.
"Those guys are beasts. When you first put the o-line together and then you put the running backs with it, it takes chemistry," Dobbins said. "The offense last year was nothing like the offense we have this year. I'm trying to get chemistry with them and we're making sure we see it the same way. I think everybody's seeing it the same way. We have our chemistry, which is a beautiful thing to see because it's going to keep getting better and better and better. You're going to be like 'Dang, this is different.'"
