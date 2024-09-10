Jim Harbaugh Reflects on Chargers Season Opening Win: 'These Are Hard to Get'
The Los Angeles Chargers have had high hopes coming into the 2024 season, and so far, through Week 1, those hopes are still intact. The Chargers came with their first victory of the season over their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. It wasn't an easy win, although the score might indicate that.
Nonetheless, the Chargers showed off their physical brand of football, which starts and ends with head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh picked up his first win in the NFL since 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers. Winning in the NFL is no easy feat; add the fact that he is doing his best to turn the Charger's organization around.
After the victory, Harbaugh reflected on the season opener win, saying that winning in this league is not easy and that 'these are hard to get.'
"They're hard to get," Harbaugh said of wins in the NFL. "These are hard to get and everybody in that locker room knows it, as do I.
"It is really hard to win a game in the NFL. I just take my hat off to everybody," Harbaugh added.
The Chargers won 22-10, but it was far from an easy win. The Bolts had to fight for the win, literally and figuratively.
Harbaugh's physical brand of football was on display from the start, featuring tough, blue-collar, and physical players. On the offensive side, the Chargers were continually running the ball, totaling 176 rush yards compared to 140 pass yards.
The defensive side was on full display, too, allowing only 296 total yards, 225 through the air, and 71 on the ground. The Harbaugh effort is on full display, and while their opponent isn't projected to be the best, the Chargers and the staff showed what is to come in 2024.
This group is physical, and they will impose their will game in and game out. The chargers of old are gone, this team has an identity, and it's one that has proven to work time and time again.
Winning in the NFL is not easy, but with his brand of football, Harbaugh and his team could make it look easy over time. L.A. will now look for their second win of the season in Week 2 when they travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers.
Harbaugh and his team will look to take advantage of the lowly Panthers and capture another victory to start the season.
More Chargers: Multiple Players Ejected in Chargers-Raiders Game Following Fight Late in 4th Quarter