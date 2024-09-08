Multiple Players Ejected in Chargers-Raiders Game Following Fight Late in 4th Quarter
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer and Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Jack Jones were ejected after a fight broke out between the Chargers and Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
The skirmish broke out following a failed two-point conversion attempt from the Chargers. The Chargers had scored a touchdown on a 10-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, which saw the second-round pick force two Raiders defenders to miss tackles as he went in for the first score of his career.
With the touchdown and missed two-point conversion, the Chargers took a 22-10 lead over the Raiders. A fight broke out behind the end zone, with multiple Chargers and Raiders players going at each other. The scuffle was broken up, with both teams earning offsetting penalties.
Palmer was ejected after catching two passes for 15 yards, and Jones was also ejected after racking up four tackles. The ejections came after the play was ruled by officials in New York, who kicked Palmer and Jones out of the game. Both players could be subject to fines or possibly a suspension in the coming week for their role in the fight.
Both the Raiders and Chargers came into this game motivated, especially the Chargers, who were embarrassed 63-21 by the Raiders in prime time the last two times these teams faced off. Raiders-Chargers games are already heated games between two AFC West opponents, and Sunday's contest proved no different.
Fortunately for the Chargers, the ejection to Palmer came late in the game as their receiving core is already thin. The Chargers came into the game down D.J. Chark, who was placed on injured reserve before this game. With Palmer and Chark out, the team's top two receivers were McConkey and Quentin Johnston, who both hold limited experience.
Ultimately the Chargers rode their run game and defense to Jim Harbaugh's first win as the Chargers' head coach. The Chargers held the Raiders to 10 points, forced multiple turnovers, and sacked the Raiders three times.
The run game was over half of the team's total yards on the day, rushing for 176 yards on the day. J.K. Dobbins led the rushing attack, carrying the ball 10 times for 135 yards and a touchdown.
More Chargers:
Chargers Release Inactive Players for Week 1