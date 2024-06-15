Chargers News: LA's Well-Rounded Defense Earns One Very Important Fan After OTAs
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter into the 2024 season looking to break the mold that has surrounded the team over the years. The Bolts have consistently had strong talent on the roster but haven't been able to break through the postseason mud.
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Bolts have a certain buzz around them that the organization hasn't had in a long time. He has built his teams with strong offensive line play and solid defense.
The Chargers have a lot of talent along the defensive side of the ball, giving them a good chance to be a top defense. Harbaugh has been impressed with his defense through OTA's, giving them real confidence heading into the season.
"The defense is really coming together, I notice it day after day," Harbaugh said. "It's been a real bright spot. The way they bought in, the mix of veterans and young players.
Harbaugh entered the Chargers job without knowing what to expect fully but players have bought into his system. He has been one of the top names in the football world for a long time, but now the Bolts seem like a serious team.
"Our defensive line, [I] didn't know where that was exactly when I first got here, but it's a strength," Harbaugh said. "It's a strength for us, really excited about it.
It may take more than a year or two for the Bolts to become sustained contenders but it's a work in progress. Harbaugh has this organization running much more effectively, giving the team hope for the first time in years.
