Numbers Show Chargers OL Has Been Absolutely Dominating This Season
The Los Angeles Chargers had done a terrible job at protecting their franchise quarterback Justin Herbert before the arrival of Jim Harbaugh in 2024. Last season the Chargers' offensive line mightily underperformed as they were graded as one of the worst units in the National Football League according to 'Pro Football Focus' (PFF).
Outside of Rashawn Slater, the 2023 Chargers' offensive line did not have a member of their unit that graded over a 60. This subpar performance by Herbert's protectors could be a reason behind some of the injury history he's endured as a member of the Chargers franchise. In 2022 Herbert dealt with a shoulder injury and the season after he had to shut it down in December after breaking his index finger in his throwing hand which required surgery,
When Harbaugh was named head coach in the offseason of 2024 it was expected that the Chargers' offensive line would be a priority to improve before the start of the latest NFL season. To begin their latest campaign the Chargers have dramatically improved their production in the trenches.
The rushing attack behind this newly established line has been a breath of fresh air for this franchise as they had their first back-to-back 100-yard rushing performance since LaDainian Tomlinson. With the emergence of newly projected NFL Comeback Player of the Year candidate, running back J.K. Dobbins, this unit looks to have one of its best seasons since the turn of the 2020s.
The pass protection has been significantly better behind their two elite tackles consisting of potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate Joe Alt and Pro-bowler Slater who might be budding into one of the best duos in the NFL. The Chargers' offense dominated the Carolina Panthers in week two with four of their five best-graded offensive players being offensive linemen. According to PFF offensive linemen Trey Pickens, Zion Johnson, Alt, and Slater all graded out above an 80 with second-year wide receiver Quentin Johnston rounding out the group.
The Chargers have a good road test in week three as they go on the road to take on one of the best defenses in the NFL in the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Harbaugh in the offseason talked about his mental when establishing an offensive line and how this group is the heart of their scoring attack.
"Offensive linemen, we look at as weapons," Harbaugh said."That group, when we talk about attacking on offense, offensive line is the tip of the spear."
