Numbers Show Gus Edwards May Light Up Scoreboards For Chargers This Season
The Los Angeles Chargers will be out for blood in 2024, and they'll look to do so with Jim Harbaugh's guidance and leadership. Harbaugh will look to lead this organization to heights it's only dreamed about lately, and to do so, they must implement his style of play: out with the old and in with the new. That's the Chargers this upcoming season, as they have a ton of new faces.
One of their many new faces, newly signed running back Gus Edwards, could be the ultimate game-changer for the Bolts. Edwards had a career season in 2023, and the Chargers will hope he carries that momentum into 2024. The Chargers are banking on it, and they appear to have the right person to light up the scoreboard for L.A.
Edwards has been a touchdown machine, and that remains the case, especially when the ball is close to the endzone. The 29-year-old posted single-season career highs in games played (17), starts (nine), rushing yards (810), rushing touchdowns (13), and rushing attempts (198). His 13 touchdowns tied for third among NFL running backs and No. 2 among AFC running backs.
The Chargers signed Edwards to a two-year contract at the start of free agency. L.A. will look to Edwards and their other flurry of running backs to carry the load in what should be a run-first offense. The undrafted running back in 2018 will look to continue to make his name and find the endzone this upcoming season.
