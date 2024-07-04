New Chargers Offensive Addition Talks Long History with OC Greg Roman
The Los Angeles Charger should look very different come this season with new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix. Harbaugh has changed how the Bolts have approached this offseason, giving them a certain buzz around the organization.
In order to install his offensive system, Harbaugh hired former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to take over the same job. Roman is an offensive genius that uses his schemes to open the running game.
Los Angeles added multiple players who played under Roman in Baltimore, including center Bradley Bozeman. Bozeman opened up about his relationship to Roman and why he joined the Chargers this offseason.
"I played under G-Ro for four years in Baltimore so I know what he's about and what he likes to do. I have familiarity with [Chargers offensive line coach Mike] Devlin and a bunch of the coaches over here. And I know what the Harbaugh family is about and how hard-nosed they are and how they are winners. I want to win a Super Bowl and do a lot of really great things. We're only given a sliver of time to play football and I want to maximize my opportunity."
With Bozeman being the likely starting center for the Chargers, the weight of the offensive line will fall on his shoulders. He understands this and has embraced the challenge. But working with Roman previously should help ease any transition to the team.
"Knowing what he likes to run and the way he coaches, it's his consistency. The way he builds gameplans, I knew this kind of system would be what I could thrive in because I was it in in Baltimore."
The Bolts will be using a high emphasis on the running game, something both Roman and Harbaugh love. If they can find success, the Chargers could be one of the biggest surprises this coming season.
