What Players Are Saying at OTAs About an A.J. Brown Trade, Brandon Aiyuk & More

With OTAs underway, the NFL has fully kicked into preparation for the ‘26 campaign.

For the most part, teams have solidified their rosters during free agency and the draft. Now, the league is focused on practicing for next season, with many players learning a new system after a whopping 10 franchises underwent coaching changes at the start of the offseason and even more saw coordinator changes. Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert are two quarterbacks who have returned to their teams this week as they look to refresh their offensive outlook with the help of a new coaching staff.

Not everything is set in stone for the 2026 season, however. Several teams are holding quarterback competitions. Star receivers such as A.J. Brown and Brandon Aiyuk could be on the move, and other players including Patrick Mahomes, Malik Nabers, Micah Parsons and Daniel Jones are returning from massive injuries.

As OTAs continue, here is the latest buzz surrounding the top storylines and players from six teams heading into the ‘26 season.

Philadelphia Eagles

In less than a week, there is a possibility that Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will be traded. As June 1 approaches, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts were both asked about Brown at OTAs.

"It’s going to be hard (to get me) to say anything bad about A.J. Brown. I'm a big fan of A.J. Brown. One of my really good friends. One of my favorite teammates I've ever been around,” Barkley told reporters on Wednesday. “Respect him as a man. But this is a business. It's the NFL. If I'm not here, if Jalen's not here, whoever's not here, the show goes on. That's how the NFL operates. … Whatever happens, that's above my pay grade."

“It’s going to be hard time for me to say anything bad about AJ Brown”



- Saquon Barkley says Eagles players have not really addressed the AJ Brown potential trade within the locker room



Barkley says the NFL is a business & one day it could be Jalen Hurts or himself gone pic.twitter.com/rV5keNVEmo — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) May 27, 2026

When asked how trading Brown could affect the offense, Hurts said, “I think for us we’re focused on learning the offense. It really doesn’t change in terms of our approach to improve. There’s an if, it’s obviously a lingering thing. Nothing can replace all the greatness we achieved together.”

Hurts noted that his relationship with Brown remains good and that “nothing’s changed” since the end of the season.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are widely expected to be the team that trades for Brown, a move that would improve their receiving core and reunite Brown with Mike Vrabel, his former coach on the Titans. Multiple Patriots players were asked about the possibility or acquiring Brown, including quarterback Drake Maye and defensive tackle Milton Williams.

“If he ends up being on our team, great,” Maye said. “What a great player. If he doesn’t, we’ve still got to work these guys here. It’s a tough balance. But I know he’s a phenomenal player.”

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is present for the second week of Ravens OTAs. The two-time MVP-winning quarterback is working under a new head coach for the first time since he was a rookie, after the Ravens fired John Harbaugh and replaced him with Jesse Minter.

"I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach [Harbaugh]. So just seeing that, I was shocked in a way, in a sense," Jackson said. "But I felt like Mr. Steve [Bisciotti] did what was best for the team. I hope Coach Harbaugh has a great time in New York, man. Hats off to Coach because he did so much for the city, for the team, for this organization. So, hats off to him in New York. We built a lot. We did a lot here."

Jackson felt he had to be at OTAs since he and the offense are learning a new system. He said offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s system is smooth, and that he and everyone else loves it.

Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert is officially back for OTAs. Herbert was not with the team last week during that portion of the voluntary offseason program, but is in attendance for OTAs.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Herbert was supporting girlfriend Madison Beer on her tour, the way she supports him by attending the team’s football games.

“He told me he wasn't going to be here for two weeks and my first reaction was, 'do you need a ride to the airport?’” Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh supports Justin Herbert supporting Madison Beer pic.twitter.com/ddrAQ6tm8u — Gilberto Manzano (@GManzano24) May 27, 2026

“He's just been somebody that is just here all the time,” Harbaugh added of Herbert. “Sometimes I want to shoo him out of the building. He’s at every voluntary, every non-voluntary workout. The same guy that broke his hand and then he was here the next day practicing, the next game stiff-arming guys. So I was happy. Good balance.”

Washington Commanders

In the same way the Eagles are expected to trade A.J. Brown, the Commanders are expected to sign receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers have yet to release Aiyuk after voiding his guarantees for the 2026 season, and instead are still seeking a trade partner for him. If or when he does get released, the Commanders are expected by many to bring him in.

Aiyuk is friends with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the two played together back at Arizona State. Daniels, however, does not know what’s ahead for his former college teammate.

“I don’t know, I don’t have a sense on it. That is my brother and we have a personal relationship. His football future, that’s out of my control,” Daniels said.

Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback Daniel Jones confirmed to reporters that he believes he’ll be ready for Week 1 as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles he suffered against the Jaguars last season.

If Jones is unable to go at any point, the Colts will turn to one of their two backups—Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard, who are currently splitting practice reps. Coach Shane Steichen said they will compete for the backup position.

“I love Riley, I love competing. Riley gonna push me, I’m gonna push Riley. We gonna push each other to be the best versions of ourselves. May the best man win,” Richardson said, via Locked on Colts.

Related: What’s Next for Anthony Richardson Sr. After Return to Colts?

Richardson, who missed much of the 2025 season due to an eye injury, requested a trade earlier this offseason. Since a trade has yet to materialize, Richardson is taking part in OTAs with the Colts.

“I signed a contract. I was still on this team regardless, before the trade stuff,” Richards told reporters. “I got an obligation to this team to come out here and perform and be ready to play if they need me. I don’t think it’s weird or awkward.”

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