Chargers' HC Jim Harbaugh Responds to NCAA Allegations
Jim Harbaugh, the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, is once again at the center of an NCAA controversy.
According to a notice of allegations (NOA) from the NCAA obtained by ESPN, Harbaugh is one of seven members of Michigan's 2023 football program accused of violating NCAA rules, specifically sign-stealing.
The NOA states that the NCAA gathered evidence that former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions was on the sidelines of Michigan's opening game against Central Michigan University wearing "a bench pass, Central Michigan coaching gear, and a disguise." It's still unknown how he received the bench pass.
The draft also states that Stalions removed hard drives from the Michigan football offices and gave a player a sheet that contained playcalling signals for an opponent. It also alleges that Stalions "failed to cooperate with its investigation."
It is believed that Stallions will share his side of the story in the upcoming Netflix documentary "Sign-Stealer." It is set to release on August 27.
Speaking with the press, Harbaugh denied any involvement. Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic:
"Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I've coached. No one's perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and make it right."
"Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for, it's back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."
Along with Stalions and current head coach Sherrone Moore, Harbaugh is one of seven staff members of Michigan's 2023 national championship team named in the NOA.
"Our athletic department and university continue to cooperate with the NCAA regarding our ongoing investigation," Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf said to the Detroit Free Press. "We do not have an update to share regarding its status at this time."
This is not the first time Harbaugh has faced punishment from the NCAA. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2023 season due to violating recruiting allegations. He was also suspended for the final three games of the season due to the aforementioned sign-stealing scandal.
Despite these suspensions, Harbaugh led Michigan to the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13 to claim its 12th national championship in school history.
