What's with the Chargers and their NFC East woes?

Jim Harbaugh’s team got off to a 3-0 start this season by knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, the Las Vegas Raiders on a Monday night at Sin City, and the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Chargers are 5-4 in their last nine games as injuries on both sides of the ball have no doubt taken their toll.

On Monday night, the Bolts will host the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. For the second time this season, Nick Sirianni’s club has dropped two straight games. In Week 12, the Birds squandered a 21-0 lead at Dallas and fell to the Cowboys, 24-21. Five days later on Black Friday, the defense was overwhelmed by the Bears’ running game to the tune of 281 yards, hence a 24-15 loss.

It’s a clash of 8-4 teams, both looking for answers. A big question for Harbaugh’s club is why has this team has already come up short twice against the bottom two teams in the NFC East?

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) and cornerback Tarheeb Still (29) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

RELATED: Major update for Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton spotted at Chargers practice

The first of the New York Giants’ two wins this season came against the Chargers. Big Blue was 0-3, the Bolts were 3-0, and the latter fell at the Meadowlands in Week 4, 21-18. A week later, the 2-2 Washington Commanders were at SoFi Stadium. Dan Quinn’s club spotted the Chargers a 10-0 lead, then scored the final 27 points in a 27-10 victory. Washington hasn’t won a game since, dropping their last seven contests.

In both of those games, Harbaugh’s team ran for at least 150 yards, but also allowed 160-plus yards on the ground. In each of those contests, the Chargers coughed up the ball twice and lost the turnover battle. Quarterback Justin Herbert had three of those four miscues via three interceptions.

This season, the Bolts have scored at least 20 points in nine of their 12 outings. The lone exceptions are the losses to the Giants (21-18), Commanders (27-10) and Jaguars (35-6).

The Chargers’ ground game could have some success on Monday night against an erratic Eagles’ defense that will be without defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Regardless, Herbert and company must do a better job of hanging onto the football if the team is going to avoid a third straight loss to an NFC East club.

