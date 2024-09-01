Michigan Reunion With Chargers Has Jim Harbaugh Enthusiastic
Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz orchestrated a Michigan reunion when the team claimed running back Hassan Haskins off waivers on Wednesday.
Haskins played under Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and will get the opportunity to play for the legendary coach at the professional level in Los Angeles.
"Harbaughs' love the Haskins'. He's like a son to me," Harbaugh said via the team's transcript.
Haskins joins a Chargers running back room that features Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, and Kimani Vidal.
Haskins was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.
The Chargers waived JT Woods in a corresponding move to add Haskins to the roster, it's telling of the team's commitment to a dominant run game.
The run game was a struggled throughout the 2023 season and was one of the biggest weaknesses for the Chargers.
In the new era of Chargers football, Harbaugh and Hortiz are committed to making the run game a success.
Adding Haskins adds depth to the running back room. The 24-year-old played for Harbaugh from 2018-2021. Haskins posted 2,324 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns throughout his time in Ann Arbor.
The running back also earned a Second-Team All-American selection in his last season at Michigan.
Harbaugh knows how Haskins can make an impact for the Chargers this season.
"You block the play for a yard, he's liable to get three most often, most of the time," Harbaugh said. "Blocking for two, he'll get four. He's a really good pass protector and a game changer, tone setter on special teams as well.
"He's always been one of those guys that just ever since I met him," Harbaugh continued. "Jumped 6-foot-7 in the high jump when he was in high school. He had 11 sacks as an edge player and had a lot of runs. He was a wildcat quarterback in high school and he kind of mushed it up in there."
Haskins played an impactful role on special teams for the Titans. He played 234 snaps for Tennessee, which was the third-highest on the Titans. Additionally, Haskins served as the kickoff returns and posted 19 returns as a rookie.
"He's always been a real tough, outstanding competitor and great player," Harbaugh added.
With the addition of Haskins, the Chargers organization has yet another Michigan connection. But more importantly, the Los Angeles roster has a player that's proven, at least in Harbaugh's eyes.