Taylor Heinicke 'Ready' to Lead Chargers Offense vs Chiefs Amid Justin Herbert Injury
If Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is unable to play in Week 4, then veteran backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke will likely get the start.
It wouldn't be the first time Heinicke starts an NFL game, he's done so before throughout his career.
The 31-year-old was a backup for his first three seasons in the NFL but became a starter for the Washington Commanders after Ryan Fitzpatrick was hurt in Week 1 against the Chargers in 2021.
Ahead of the 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Heinicke and fellow backup Easton Stick were competing for who would replace Herbert if he went down.
"Taylor and Easton got the same amount of reps and towards the end of the week, I gave more to Taylor because I thought he was going to give us the best chance of winning," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said via the team transcript.
Heinicke replaced Herbert mid-way through the third quarter after he re-aggravated his high ankle sprain. The veteran completed both of his passes for 24 yards but was sacked three times in his debut for the Chargers.
"It's a difficult spot, but I feel like kind of my whole career has been like that, backup ready to go throughout my career," Heinicke said. "Had a lot of chances to play. It wasn't something new but playing this defense at their place on a home opener, it was tough."
Heinicke was traded to the Chargers in late August. The backup quarterback had less than a few weeks to master the playbook.
"It's kind of been my main goal, just to learn the playbook as fast as possible just in case something like that did happen," Heinicke said. "I'm trying to stay out of Justin and Easton's way, kind of let them game plan and have myself learn the playbook, have dove into it the last three weeks, feel a lot more comfortable with it.
"Again, we'll see what happens next week," Heinicke added.
Although Heinicke has spent less than a month with the team, Harbaugh chose to go with the veteran over Stick.
Stick has regressed since last season. His poor preseason performance left several doubts about his capabilities.
There currently is no confirmation that Herbert will play next week. The Chargers will closely monitor him, but he will likely be a game-time decision.
If Heinicke does play in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, it'll be one of his biggest challenges of his career.