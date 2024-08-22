Three Chargers Players Have Yet to Practice This Week
Los Angeles Chargers tight ends Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly, and Tucker Fisk have not practiced this week.
Hurst and Dissly are two veteran blocking tight ends that Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh added to the lineup.
Dissly and Hurst are the top two tight ends on the Los Angeles depth chart. Hurst has emerged as a receiving option in the offense, but both tight ends are slated to make a huge impact in the new offense.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman wants his entire unit to be physical, and tight ends certainly add to that persona.
The Chargers signed Tucker Fisk on Aug. 14. Fisk spent his first years in the league with the Atlanta Falcons, after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022.
Dissly signed a three-year, $14 million contract with the Chargers in March. The 28-year-old spent his first six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Seattle drafted the tight end in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.
Hurst also signed with the Chargers in March on a one-year veteran minimum contract. Hurst has bounced around the league quite a bit. This is the tight end's fifth team in seven seasons. Hurst was drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
Dissly was signed the same week as running back Gus Edwards. The pair spent time together in Baltimore, so a rapport already exists between Dissly and Edwards.
“I’m working for Gus,” Dissly told Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “I’m not working for me. So it’s way easier for me to go out there and play at a hard level for someone else than it is just for personal gain.”
A vision for the offense this year is being a physical unit. Several players have described the new offense as being "bullies" on the field.
Dissly certainly meshes well with an offensive scheme that prioritized physicality.
“I’m looking to hit people,” Dissly said. “That’s part of the game. That’s why seven-on-seven ain’t a thing and real football is real football.”
Dissly and Hurst are the perfect duo to be a part of a physical offense. Hurst can impact the offense as a receiver at all three levels of the field. Dissly will be a huge factor in a reliable running game. Both tight ends were essentially brought in to help Roman bring his vision to life for the offense.
